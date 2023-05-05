“My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience.” James 1:1-2
Recently, Alliance Bible Fellowship hosted a unique event designed for teens and adults with special needs which was called “Joy Prom.” This event was incredibly thought out, prepared for, and implemented. They first had a special dress fitting which they labeled “a party before the party.” This event brought beautiful women’s dresses, men’s suits and accessories for party attendees to come, be fitted for the party, have refreshments and meet many wonderful volunteers to get ready for the “big day.”
Then, one week later all the glitz and glamor, that would put any other prom to shame, came together. These special guests came from all over the area to get their hair and make-up done and readied in their formal attire! Each special guest was greeted and announced into the prom. There was food, music, dancing, and socializing galore. To call this occasion what it was; a pure JOY!
My brother, Mikey, was one of these special attendees. He looked so handsome in his dress up clothes! A photographer was on hand to take precious photos to share with families and friends. He danced and danced, enjoyed the refreshments and got to experience the “joy” of the prom. I have gazed over and over the pictures and videos of this special time he enjoyed so much. As I thankfully reflected on this event I thought of why this event was labeled “Joy Prom.”
One of my sweet Mama’s favorite verses of the Bible and a phrase she used so often in her life was “Count it all joy.” According to the dictionary the word joy means “a very glad feeling; happiness; great pleasure and delight.” And after reaching for my Bible and reading James 1:1-2 it put together many reasons why this event was called “Joy Prom”.
I thank Alliance Bible Fellowship and its many members and volunteers that made this occasion so special. This extreme act of inclusion and kindness that made so many people happy has made us all joyous!
If you read the rest of our scripture verse for today it tells us to count it all joy even as we fall into various trials. It says that these trials will test our faith that produces patience. This rings true as our family received devastating news this week. My sister, Nancy, has been diagnosed with an inoperable, malignant, brain tumor. As you read this she will have been back to Duke for a needle biopsy that will hopefully steer her in the direction she needs for treatment. I can hear our Mama saying, “This isn’t news we want to hear, but we are to count it all joy until our answers or healing comes.”
So, I say to you, whatever comes your way that may test you faith, remember to pray, and “Count it all joy!” Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for my sister, Nancy Collins. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Lisa continues to recover her strength from surgery last week and appreciates your prayers. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My great nephew Nicholas Harding and Ruby Walters on May 4, to Lianne Mattar and Brett Vannoy on May 5, to Jan Scurlock and Silas Berry on May 6, to David Rogers on May 7, to Wendy Estes on May 9, and to Tommy Klutz, Carolyn Pressley, John Greene, Katie Barker and Rachel Tingle on May 10. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mike and Gwen Barfoot on May 10. May the Lord bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Some people grumble because they don’t get what’s coming to them; others because they do!”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
