“For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” Ephesians 2:10
Did you read the scripture that I just shared? Well, read it again! Matter of fact, write it down and place it where you can see it many times a day; on your computer screen, on a mirror, etc. Better yet, commit it to your memory. Then, contemplate what it is that God created you to be and to do.
