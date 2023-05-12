Quiet Corner Logo

“So we fasted and besought our God for this: and he was entreated of us.” Ezra 8:23

I love good food and I love to eat! If you saw me you would know that is true. But, I have lately been thinking about fasting. Actually, my thoughts have been toward fasting AND praying. I remember that Mama fasted and prayed many times. She wouldn’t say, “Oh, I think I will fast.” She would do this reverently and quietly. She did this when she was seeking answers through a closer relationship with the Heavenly Father.

