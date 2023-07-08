Quiet Corner Logo

“I thank my God always on your behalf, for the grace of God which is given you by Jesus Christ.” I Corinthians 1:4

We recently were studying about the Christians in Corinth. These Christians struggled with the environment around them. They were surrounded by corruption and every conceivable sin. More than likely they felt the pressure to adapt to what was going on around them. The Apostle Paul heard of their struggles and wrote to them to address their problems and strengthen their call as they struggled with what to do. Should they adapt to their environment or recommit themselves to Jesus?

  

