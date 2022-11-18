“Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.” Jeremiah 17:7
As I pulled up to the window of a fast-food drive-in the other day, the young lady who greeted me had a big smile on her face. She had a radiance about her as I asked, “How are you doing today?” She replied, “I am greatly blessed and highly favored.” I thought to myself, “What a remarkable greeting to give me, a stranger.” Her greeting indicated that she might possibly be a person whose trust and hope was in the Lord. Only God is the source of such a great blessing.
I also experienced the other end of the spectrum. I took my car in for a warranty procedure. After four hours I asked if my car was ready as promised. The service agent informed me that they had not gotten to it at all because “they were busy”. When I explained that I had had this appointment time for weeks he flippantly replied, “You will just have to make another appointment!” As I turned to leave, a very nice young man came in and said, “Mrs. Lawrence, your car is all ready for you!” Obviously, the first young man didn’t even try to see if my car was ready or not. I had trusted what he said and was ready to leave.
Two different interactions with two totally different people. I trusted both individuals for service and help. My needs were taken care of in the end, but each instance had a different impact on me in which I was treated. This was a great reminder to me on how we present ourselves to others to acquire their trust.
To trust in the Lord could be compared to a well-watered, fruitful tree planted by a river. We will never thirst, and we will bear fruit and give shelter. God is unfailing. He always keeps His promises, He never lets us down, and He always delivers.
We can either put our trust in some person and dry up or put our trust in God and grow and prosper. Living with thrust in the Lord is the only way to be blessed.
As you go your way this week, stay prepared to meet and greet those that you come in contact with a kind word and patience. Give an extra minute of your time to share a blessing with them. You won’t be sorry because you will make their day! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for those who are transitioning from their homes into care facilities. This is so hard on them and their families. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for others battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Kim Fox and Frances Trexler on Nov. 18, to Robbie Sharrett on Nov. 19, to Logan Kerley and Patrick Campbell on Nov. 20, to John Speagle and Michael Ebaugh on Nov. 22, and to Spencer Fairbetter, Karen Baird, and my great-niece, Sarah Harding on November 23. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Eric and Robin Groce on Nov. 18 and to Jim and Gwen Steele on Nov. 22. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “God has a right to a definite part of your time. He has the power to take all of it.”
