“Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.” Jeremiah 17:7

As I pulled up to the window of a fast-food drive-in the other day, the young lady who greeted me had a big smile on her face. She had a radiance about her as I asked, “How are you doing today?” She replied, “I am greatly blessed and highly favored.” I thought to myself, “What a remarkable greeting to give me, a stranger.” Her greeting indicated that she might possibly be a person whose trust and hope was in the Lord. Only God is the source of such a great blessing.

