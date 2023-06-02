Quiet Corner Logo

“But when you are invited, take the lowest place, so that when your host comes, he will say to you, “Friend, move up to a better place.” Then you will be honored in the presence of all the other guest.” Luke 14:10

Many of you have read the beloved “Mitford” series by Jan Karon. I was blessed to attend and sit with dear friends this past weekend at the annual “Cynthia’s Primrose Tea” at the HUD Building in Hudson, NC. I fellowshipped with friends from across the country that came to honor Jan Karon and learn about dyslexia.

