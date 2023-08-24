Quiet Corner Logo

“Be still and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.” Psalm 46:10

The beginning of a new school year is upon us. A friend and I were having a conversation about how things are so incredibly different now than when I was in school. For instance, when a teacher told us to be still, we knew that meant to settle down quietly in our seats. When Mama told me to sit still, I didn’t always do it, however I knew that it would be a good idea if I did! Today there is a very different response for children to understand when they are told to “be still”.

  

