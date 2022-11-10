Who shall ascend the mountain of the Lord? Who shall stand in His Holy place? He that hath clean hands, and a pure heart; who does not trust in an idol or swear by a false God.” Psalm 24:3-4.

A dear friend of mine tells a funny story on herself. She shared that she is not a fan of scary movies yet she went to the movie theater to join others for a night of fright. She took a paper from her purse with the intention of whenever something scary happened she would put the paper in front of her eyes so she wouldn’t have to watch. For most of the movie it was so scary she held the paper over her entire face! Her sweaty palms and heavy breathing had moistened the paper resulting in a big surprise for her. The story goes that she made it through the movie, but when she came out into the lobby, into the light, she had black newsprint all over her face! The work of her hands, which she thought was being of help, had led to a revealing mess!

