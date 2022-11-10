“Who shall ascend the mountain of the Lord? Who shallstand in His Holy place? He that hath clean hands, and a pure heart; who does not trust in an idol or swear by a false God.” Psalm 24:3-4.
A dear friend of mine tells a funny story on herself. She shared that she is not a fan of scary movies yet she went to the movie theater to join others for a night of fright. She took a paper from her purse with the intention of whenever something scary happened she would put the paper in front of her eyes so she wouldn’t have to watch. For most of the movie it was so scary she held the paper over her entire face! Her sweaty palms and heavy breathing had moistened the paper resulting in a big surprise for her. The story goes that she made it through the movie, but when she came out into the lobby, into the light, she had black newsprint all over her face! The work of her hands, which she thought was being of help, had led to a revealing mess!
Have you ever been completely and utterly filthy? You might be cleaning the ashes out of a fireplace or maybe doing yard work and some other messy chore. Suddenly you walk by a mirror or reflective window and see what others see; mud, black soot, etc. You might be literally covered head to toe. Then later, what a relief, when you were able to wash off all the muck and become clean again.
In the Bible, David sinned with Bathesha and had reached a point when he was so immersed in darkness that he could not see the stain of his own sin. When the prophet Nathan shined the light of God’s judgment into David’s heart, he came to grips with the reality of his sin and his desperate need for the Lord’s forgiveness. David called out to God for cleansing.
Though we are all hopelessly stained, the Lord lovingly offers total cleansing. He took it upon Himself to provide that washing through the sacrifice of His own Son, Jesus. Jesus offers us a complete washing and cleanings through His blood.
As the old hymn states, though our sins be as scarlet they shall be as white as snow. Though they be red as crimson, they shall be as wool. What a blessed promise to you and me! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for those who are transitioning from their homes into care facilities. This is so hard of them and their families. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for others battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Jay Kerley who passed away last week. Such a tragedy that one who helped so many has been taken away from our community.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Elizabeth Muraro and Janice Herblin on Nov. 10, to Steve Walters, Rob Garrett, Ronnie Greene and Martha Shore on Nov. 11, to Erin Hopper on Nov. 12, to my niece, Regenia Payne and Jane Bolick Rogers on Nov. 14, to Holly Lyons on Nov. 15, to Rev. Gordon Noble and Sandra Houk on Nov. 16 May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Steve and Kim Fox on Nov. 12 and to Hersel and Linda Story on Nov. 15. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Most that say that they can take it or leave it, probably never had it!”
