Fall Webworm Nest.jpg

A fall webworm nest. 

 Photo by Ray Williams

In late summer and early fall in the High County, it’s hard to miss that many trees have some early Halloween decorations that look like very large cobwebs. But these are not actually cobwebs at all, but rather the work of insect engineers called fall webworms.

Unlike many insects in our area that escape notice, the caterpillars of this moth, Hyphantria cunea, are easy to spot due to the large, webby homes that they build. The basic life cycle of moths is like butterflies: they change from egg, to caterpillar, to pupa, and then to the adult moth. Examining the timing of the stages in fall webworm helps us see how this fascinating insect gets its common name.

