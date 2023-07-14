You may have happened upon this column, hopefully enjoyed it, and perhaps wondered about the title — Raccoon Theology. So I figure every now and then I should explain my philosophy, which I hope will be clear after you read this column today. The Gospels show God — wrapped in human fleshed as Jesus of Nazareth — interested in our everyday experiences; our hopes and dreams, our disappointments. It’s down-to-earth theology, like my raccoon experience. Read on — and maybe you’ll meet the Stranger of Galilee in some form today.
I met one of my oddest friends on a foliage trip to New England years ago. We came across a shop where the artist created wonderfully carved animals in human poses. I was quite taken by a carved raccoon, standing with one hand in his overall pocket and the other holding up a sign which could be changed to say whatever you wished. I liked the little guy and bought him. Now he stands patiently at the front door with a sign welcoming visitors. Not long after he became our doorkeeper, it was close to dusk one day when I got home. “I’m glad you got home before dark,” said my wife. “Come look — somebody’s eating our house!” She took me outside, and we could see that something — or somebody — had indeed been eating the bottom row of roof shingles. I couldn’t believe it, but there it was — our roof was being eaten away!
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.