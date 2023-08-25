It happened decades ago, and I had been in Alaska for a week working with a church. It was in the dead of winter, and that means cold, cold, cold in Alaska. At the end of the week I packed up to return to Memphis and headed to the airport. Back then, Alaska Airlines made the flight back to the lower 48 a bit of fun. The cabin attendant gave us all a quiz — I have forgotten the exact content of the quiz, but as I remember it had to do with the history of our country. We all had sheets of paper on which we put our answer as the flight attendant read out the questions.
Everybody participated from various reasons. I just enjoyed testing my knowledge of history, but it was obvious that most of the passengers took the quiz in hopes of winning the bottle of wine which was announced as the prize for the winner. The quiz sheets were turned in, and soon the attendant announced that there were two winners, a tie. Yep, you got it. I won one of the bottles of wine. And some folks say God doesn’t have a sense of humor! Well, being a teetotaler, I don’t remember the details about the wine; I’m sure it was a good one.
