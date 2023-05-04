We were starting a new church. Lots of names for the church were considered, and the chosen name was Trinity Baptist Church. Only problem: The property was on Trinity Road, which prompted the name. But who wants their church to be named for a road? So began the search for the historical meaning of the Trinity and a suitable symbol for the church. And that’s how the church adopted the symbol of the Triquetra, the early Christian symbol for the Trinity — three stylized fishes. And even the youngest church member soon knew that the Greek letters spelling fish were the first letters of a confession of faith: Jesus Christ God’s Son Saviour.
The church’s newsletter was named the Triquetra, and before long lapel pins, necklaces and T-shirts bore the symbol. In short, the church was rescued from simply being named for a road and developed a practical theological understanding of who they were.
I got to thinking about that the other day, and did a bit of research on the names of churches. Why does a church bear its particular name? Why do so many churches these days try to hide their denominational affiliation? Here are some actual church names; most are not in North Carolina, and I’ve omitted the denomination. There is Boring Church, and Halfway Church, along with Little Hope Church. Straight out of Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress! Surely we have enough of this kind of church without proclaiming it on our church sign!
If you have stumbled into a church, there’s Accident Church, Hell Hole Swamp church, Battleground Church, and No Hope Church. (What were these people thinking when they named their church?) One church that surely isn’t a Baptist church is Waterproof Church! There’s a church that really tells it to the sinner like it is — Hell For Certain Church. A final couple of names: Strange Church, and Burnout Church. Well, I hope your church isn’t a strange church, and I’ll wager that the most faithful members of any church feel the name should be burnout!
The raccoons at Rocky Comfort couldn’t care less what you name your church, but as folks ride down the road and see church signs, it does make you think. So let me raise some questions that I have asked a lot of churches where I have either been pastor or have been the guest preacher. First, why does your church have this name? Is it First whatever church simply because it was the first to be organized in that town? If so, so what? Does your church name reflect the fact that farmer Brown gave the church an acre of ground in the middle of an oak grove, or a pine grove?
Hey, I’m not knocking these names . . . But let’s look at where our church is located, and ask ourselves why God put this church in this location. For instance, if a church is located near a medical complex, God surely wants it to focus on the folks who come to this area because they are ill, and to focus on the people who bring God’s healing to sick folks. If a church is located near a college campus, clearly its mandate is to reach students. Yet I often see churches in such locations who ignore the obvious gifts and opportunities God has placed before them.
I hope your church is known for what it does rather than just the ground it rests upon. I hope that when people think of your church they see a vibrant, joyful group of folks who proclaim the life-changing Gospel of Jesus. I hope your church is known for seizing the day and place and opportunities God has placed before it. After all, in our world of shifting values and political speak, we need to see the cross of Jesus towering above the wrecks of time. It’s our only hope.
Go check out your church sign . . .
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in the Watauga Democrat and the Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving as interim pastor of College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
