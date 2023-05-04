Raccoon Theology logo

We were starting a new church. Lots of names for the church were considered, and the chosen name was Trinity Baptist Church. Only problem: The property was on Trinity Road, which prompted the name. But who wants their church to be named for a road? So began the search for the historical meaning of the Trinity and a suitable symbol for the church. And that’s how the church adopted the symbol of the Triquetra, the early Christian symbol for the Trinity — three stylized fishes. And even the youngest church member soon knew that the Greek letters spelling fish were the first letters of a confession of faith: Jesus Christ God’s Son Saviour.

The church’s newsletter was named the Triquetra, and before long lapel pins, necklaces and T-shirts bore the symbol. In short, the church was rescued from simply being named for a road and developed a practical theological understanding of who they were.

