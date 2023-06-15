It’s June. Time for heat waves, bugs and — traditionally — weddings. But it seems folks get married just about any old time these days. The important thing is probably not whether you get married in June or October, but whether you hold a high view of marriage. I think the decision to marry someone is the second most important decision you will ever make, second only to the decision to follow Christ as Lord of your life.
Yet marriage is a battered institution as we march into the 21st century. One trend is that of getting married anywhere but in a church. I’ve wondered why. Sitcoms, movies and novels both create and reflect the attitude that living together before marriage and divorce after marriage is the assumed practice. Yet I dare say there is less fulfillment, not more, in people’s lives since the value of marriage went down. In case you’re among those who still believe that marriage is a divine institution and that the deepest joys of life are bound up with marriage, let me say a word about strengthening your marriage. This is a report from the trenches; after 63 years of marriage, I still don’t know much about women, and certainly am not a model husband. (But I try.)
