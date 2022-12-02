A couple Sundays ago I was emphasizing being thankful in the children’s time at the church where I am serving as interim pastor, College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir. My wife had come up with using a donut to illustrate how to be grateful. (Better sermons will be preached when she writes better sermons). Anyhow, she had me use an old jingle that is still so true: As you go through life, make this your goal; to look at the donut, and not at the hole.
The more I’ve thought about that jingle, the more I feel it is worth sharing with you. What the jingle is really saying is that we ought not focus on what we do not have; rather we should focus on what we do have. That is the key to happiness, and it is the key to a life of thanksgiving and gratitude. Most folks seem to think that happiness, fulfillment, a sense of worth — all depend on what you have. And indeed, too often we judge a person’s worth by their home, their car, etc.
And so too often we strive to add more materialism to our life in the search for a life that is truly grateful to God and filled with meaning. But the new car, the beach house, the mountain cabin, none of these things achieve what we really want — for we crave a full, meaningful life that has some measure of answering the ultimate questions of Why am I here? Who am I? What comes after this life? What do I need to feel fulfilled?
Some folks think their life will be fulfilled and they will be thankful for God’s blessings if they could just find greener pastures...a new job, a new husband or wife, some big change, some greener pasture. But you see, the fence is not the problem. The grass is not greener over there because of the fence; grass is greener because it is watered! There is something to be said for the idea of blooming where you are.
Our unrest is so often due to our looking at the hole, and not at the donut. A nice, fattening donut with a chocolate glaze ought to take our mind off the hole. Frankly, it’s not much that is missing. And yet, we tend to focus on what we do not have. The more I think about happiness, the more I realize the answer is not out there somewhere, but inside our own hearts. Let me tell you how to be happy.
Happiness comes from having a meaningful job to do. Doesn’t matter whether it is in a bank, a schoolroom, behind a plow, in front of an easel, or a broom. A lot of people would be happier if they found something to give their energy, their mind and their hands to. And all the more joy when you pour yourself into a cause bigger than yourself. Someone said that the essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for. And the greatest teacher said it is more blessed to give than to receive.
In 60 years of ministry I have seen many people struggling for meaning in their life, when the answer wasn’t out there, but inside themselves. Aristotle said that happiness is the highest goal in life. I agree. I go even further, however, and say that to have a deep and abiding happiness that you can lean on in good times and bad, one must have a relationship to God. The apostle Paul said that he had learned in whatever state he found himself, to be content. I feel the deepest contentment, the highest happiness, comes from a relationship to God through Jesus. It is the pathway to the answer in our search for happiness. Focus on what we have, not on what we don’t have. Remember the donut.
Abraham Lincoln said he thought every man was about as happy as he made up his mind to be.
As you go through life, let this be your goal; look at the donut, and not the hole.
Pass the donuts, please. Yes, that chocolate covered one.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in the Watauga Democrat and the Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving as interim pastor of College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.