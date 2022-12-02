A couple Sundays ago I was emphasizing being thankful in the children’s time at the church where I am serving as interim pastor, College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir. My wife had come up with using a donut to illustrate how to be grateful. (Better sermons will be preached when she writes better sermons). Anyhow, she had me use an old jingle that is still so true: As you go through life, make this your goal; to look at the donut, and not at the hole.

The more I’ve thought about that jingle, the more I feel it is worth sharing with you. What the jingle is really saying is that we ought not focus on what we do not have; rather we should focus on what we do have. That is the key to happiness, and it is the key to a life of thanksgiving and gratitude. Most folks seem to think that happiness, fulfillment, a sense of worth — all depend on what you have. And indeed, too often we judge a person’s worth by their home, their car, etc.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.