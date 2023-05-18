Raccoon Theology logo

A few days ago, we had the artists orientation meeting for the 2023 Artists in Residence program in Blowing Rock. It’s a fine summer program sponsored by the Historical Society of Blowing Rock. A committee from the Historical Society through a juried process selects the artists to participate. Usually two artists display their work each week during the summer in the Edgewood Cottage next to the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.

The society and the town of Blowing Rock have been very supportive of this program in the 13 or so years of its existence. And this year, even more efforts are being made to enhance the grounds around Edgewood Cottage where the program is held and to publicize the program in many new ways. Edgewood Cottage is the first home in Blowing Rock of Elliot Daingerfield, the noted Philadelphia artist who came to Blowing Rock each summer during the late 1800s and the first decades of the 1900s. That end of Main Street by the cottage and museum are becoming known as the art and history center of Blowing Rock.

