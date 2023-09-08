Raccoon Theology logo

Do you remember the 1967 prison movie with Paul Newman — Cool Hand Luke. If so, you doubtless also remember the prison warden’s line: “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.” That’s a line right up there with a story I recently ran across. It seems that several generations ago in a small town up here in the mountains, there was a blacksmith and leather worker named Bill who could neither hear nor speak.

Not a problem with the locals; they figured out how to communicate. But one day a stranger came in to Bill’s shop needing repairs to a saddle. Tom was a nice fellow, but he couldn’t read or write. He came into the shop and proceeded to tell Bill what he needed done to the saddle, and Bill commenced to make gestures toward his ears and lips to show that he couldn’t hear or talk. Things were clearly frustrating, and Bill finally took a pad and wrote something and handed the pad to the stranger. Tom looked at the paper and said, “Friend, this is a mess! A real mess! You can write, but I can’t read! I can talk, but you can’t hear! Just fix this saddle and I’ll be back in about an hour!”

  

