Almost heaven, West Virginia
Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River
Life is old there, older than the trees
Younger than the mountains, growin’ like a breeze.
Country roads, take me home
To the place I belong
West Virginia, mountain mama
Take me home, country roads.
John Denver
During the last couple years my wife Pegeen and I have taken drives on country roads here in the High Country for relaxation and inspiration for my oil paintings. You should try it sometime; to really make it fun, use a county map over 20 years old. For instance, not long ago we were perhaps 10 or 15 miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway according to our map, when suddenly we approached a stop sign — a sign of civilization — only to find that we were already at the Parkway! And, with an old map you will find that a lot of roads no longer go through to intersect with other roads. Get used to “road closed 500 feet ahead!”
But there is beautiful scenery and fascinating road names. For instance Love Hollow Rd, Pigeon Roost Rd, Seven Devils Rd, Horsebottom Rd, Slabtown Rd, Tater Hill Rd, Wildcat Rd, Aho Rd 9sometime I’ll tell you the story of how that road got its name0, and Possum Hollow Rd among them. And my favorite is Blue Dog Hollow. The raccoons around my place think God surely ordained a Raccoon Hollow Rd, especially since Blowing Rock has a Possum Hollow Rd, but I haven’t found it yet.
And then there’s the architectural emphasis, like the beautiful old bridge you can see on Old 421 going down the mountain toward Wilkesboro. Why have we traded in beauty for ugly walls of concrete, do you think? And some folks think it’s always fun to see if you can outrun the oncoming vehicle to the single lane underpass! And the odds of the following happening have to be one in a million. We decided to take a “less traveled” gravel road one day, Jake’s Mountain Road, for a leisurely drive. Perhaps four miles or so — you can drive forever, you know, on a mountain road without going a mile! — I began to hear faint sirens.
Assuming we were hearing traffic on the Parkway behind and above us, we paid it no attention. You can imagine our surprise when we rounded a bend to come upon a myriad of flashing lights and a half-dozen emergency vehicles there on single lane Jake’s Mountain Road! A car had gone over the cliff at the edge of the narrow road and there it was, lodged some 30 feet below. The ambulance had to back down the road the entire three or four miles to get to the scene. Hours later we were able to back up the road as well. I understand no one was seriously injured.
These drives have inspired me as an artist to paint some of the scenes we have enjoyed on these drives — the spectacular mountain views, gorgeous foliage, unusual and beautiful homes, etc. The abandon with which God has poured out beauty on the high country is amazing. And maybe the editor won’t fire me or cut my salary if I invite you to enjoy and perhaps purchase some of these paintings in my Christmas art sale on my website, earldavisfineart.com. While the raccoons around Rocky Comfort haven’t been impressed with these paintings, I think you will enjoy them!
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in the Watauga Democrat and the Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving as interim pastor of College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net.
