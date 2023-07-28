Did you know that the second most popular comic strip ever featured a dysfunctional couple named Maggie and Jiggs? It was called Bringing Up Father and appeared in newspapers from 1913 until the year 2000. There are even movies about Maggie and Jiggs. As a kid I saw Maggie as taller than Jiggs and always wearing big ring earrings. Jiggs was smaller, usually wore evening clothes and top hat, and was usually being berated by Maggie. Not a good model for marriage. Neither was Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who always seemed to be playing second fiddle to his wife (because he was). Scratch Antony and Cleopatra too.
If you’re looking for a good marriage model try a biblical couple, Aquila and Priscilla. And note that of the six times they are mentioned in the New Testament, Priscilla — or the more formal Prisca — is mentioned first in 4 of the mentions. Just consider this couple and the life the New Testament tells us they lived. Driven from Rome by the Emperor Claudius in his edict expelling all Jews from Rome, they came to Corinth. There they met the Apostle Paul, encouraging him after his doubtfully successful preaching to the philosophers in Athens and inviting him to join them as tent makers. When Paul leaves to go to Ephesus, they go with him and establish a church at Ephesus in their home. When the Egyptian evangelist Apollos comes with a partial Gospel to Ephesus, Aquila and Priscilla take him aside and enlighten his understanding of the Gospel. Later this couple moves back to Rome and amazingly, may have later moved back to Ephesus.
