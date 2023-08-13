We recently took our grandchildren to see where Grandee and Grammy grew up down in Florida. Churches, towns, cemeteries — all had stories to give shivers or delight to the teenagers.
There’s the one about one of my uncles. I was 12 years old when it happened; I remember it as if it were yesterday. The news was like thunder: Snakebite! Two of my uncles had been chopping wood when a huge rattlesnake bit one of them. The other uncle applied a tourniquet, got him in the truck and raced for the hospital, some 30 miles away. That night he died. The next day a group of us kids went down to the woods behind my grandparents’ house where it had happened to see the snake and the gate they drove through, and to talk about it all in the way young boys do. It was a huge snake—bigger than two hands would reach around, and over six feet long.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.