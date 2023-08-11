Raccoon Theology logo

We recently took our grandchildren to see where Grandee and Grammy grew up down in Florida. Churches, towns, cemeteries — all had stories to give shivers or delight to the teenagers.

There’s the one about one of my uncles. I was 12 years old when it happened; I remember it as if it were yesterday. The news was like thunder: Snakebite! Two of my uncles had been chopping wood when a huge rattlesnake bit one of them. The other uncle applied a tourniquet, got him in the truck and raced for the hospital, some 30 miles away. That night he died. The next day a group of us kids went down to the woods behind my grandparents’ house where it had happened to see the snake and the gate they drove through, and to talk about it all in the way young boys do. It was a huge snake—bigger than two hands would reach around, and over six feet long.

  

