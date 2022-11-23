The FIFA World Cup begins this week. For most soccer-obsessed fans, tournament brackets are already in danger after Saudi Arabia stunned the world early Tuesday morning, defeating Argentina — one of the favorites — by a score of 2-1. Casual fans, however, are probably more aware of Qatar 2022 due to several issues in the news, mostly related to human rights. Of course, there’s also the much-hyped “Black Friday” game between England and the United States, with some extra fútbol to go along with NFL football on Thanksgiving.
Criticisms surrounding Qatar 2022 began with the country’s selection as host country in 2010. Accusations of voting bribery, funded by “oil money,” dogged both the Qatari World Cup bid and Russia’s selection for the 2018 tournament. An investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice led to the arrests of dozens of soccer officials connected to FIFA in 2015.
Since then, concerns over human rights, exploitation of migrant workers building World Cup stadiums and infrastructure projects (with reported deaths in the thousands), and anti-LGBTQ policies for visitors have put the tiny Gulf nation under the international microscope. Whether the accusations are merited or not, the State of Qatar has become associated with “sportswashing” — an effort by governments with poor records on human rights to use sports as a way of improving their image on the international stage — due to these issues.
One of the biggest critiques deals with changes to the tournament itself. Nations bidding for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups were required by FIFA to show how they would host the event in the months of June and July, build or refurbish stadiums to meet FIFA guidelines, and accommodate fans traveling from across the globe. After securing the 2022 tournament, Qatar asked for and received approval to switch the event to November through December due to extreme heat of the Persian Gulf summer. Soccer federations, especially in Europe, were angry because moving the dates would disrupt the lucrative European leagues and tournaments, such as the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League.
A week before the tournament was set to begin, organizers backtracked on the sale of beer at stadiums. Budweiser has been a key partner and sponsor for FIFA for nearly thirty years, and fans took to social media to speak out on this sudden change. At home, local Qataris have questioned the exorbitant cost of building the stadiums, hotels, and other infrastructure for the World Cup, estimated at over $200 billion. However, per its bid, some of the new stadiums were designed to be dismantled and shipped to other countries as a gift from the people of Qatar. This gesture has been a point of pride for Qataris who, regardless of their views about the tournament, are generally excited for the world to center its attention on their country.
The official launch was less than smooth. FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivered a set of remarks on the eve of the tournament that took aim at critics. In his speech, he defended the Qatari organizers by rebuking activists and public figures, primarily in the West. Infantino then aired an odd list of grievances, coupled with head-scratching comments that became headlines around the globe. His words seemed to reveal the pressure he is under to appease all of FIFA’s business partners, and to improve FIFA’s image as a whole. Hoping to keep the focus on soccer, Infantino barred any political statements by players and coaches during the tournament, threatening to penalize those who cross the line.
Beyond issues of human rights, news coverage has largely focused on the unique aspects of this World Cup. The 2022 edition is the first one staged in the Middle East. It is also the first to take place in an Arabic-speaking and Muslim-majority nation. Because it is taking place in November-December, as opposed to the usual June-July window, Qatar 2022 has been dubbed the first “winter” World Cup.
Yet, some of the aspects of this World Cup are not new. At least four previous tournaments took place in “winter” — the Southern Hemisphere winter: Uruguay (1930), Chile (1962), Argentina (1978), and South Africa (2010). Some reporting has highlighted the intimacy of this year’s event, focusing on Qatar’s small land size (4,471 sq. mi) and population (2.8 million). However, the first FIFA World Cup, held in Uruguay in 1930, was fairly compact as well. At 69,900 sq. miles in land size, Uruguay is the second smallest country in South America, and its population back in 1930 was approximately 1.8 million — about a million less than Qatar today. And even though this is the first World Cup in the Middle East, it is the second in Asia after Japan/Korea 2002.
Due to Qatar’s size, fans and journalists have enjoyed the short travel distances of this tournament. The proximity of Qatar’s eight stadium venues are all within a 45-mile distance, which makes it possible to attend multiple matches in one day. Although Uruguay’s 1930 World Cup was even smaller, using only three stadiums, which were all located in the capital city of Montevideo, the 2022 edition feels more crowded because it includes 32 teams as opposed to the 13 countries that participated in 1930.
Time will tell if this tournament is a watershed moment for the Middle East. Will the 2022 World Cup launch a new era for sports culture in the region? Will worldwide attention bring about social change and permanent reforms for migrant workers in Qatar? Or will the tournament’s cost make other rising economic nations hesitant to stage a sporting event of this size?
For those who argue that politics should stay of sports (and vice versa), the truth is that international sport is inherently political. It has always been that way. From the singing of the national anthems, to the national colors worn by players on their team uniforms, to the presence of heads of state in the VIP boxes, the World Cup, like the Olympics and other major sporting events, stirs a sense of patriotism among fans. They become public arenas that showcase intense national rivalries.
Speaking of national pride, on “Black Friday” I’ll be rooting for Team USA against England. Like many dual-nationals (I’m the son of immigrants from Costa Rica), I’ll also be cheering for one of the true underdogs of the tournament, “La Sele,” in their matches against Spain, Germany, and Japan. I just hope my bracket isn’t blown up by the end of the group stage.
Rwany Sibaja is an Associate Professor of History at Appalachian State University. His research focuses on sports and national identity in Latin America.
