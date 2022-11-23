Fife World Cup Logo
Kazy - stock.adobe.com

The FIFA World Cup begins this week. For most soccer-obsessed fans, tournament brackets are already in danger after Saudi Arabia stunned the world early Tuesday morning, defeating Argentina — one of the favorites — by a score of 2-1. Casual fans, however, are probably more aware of Qatar 2022 due to several issues in the news, mostly related to human rights. Of course, there’s also the much-hyped “Black Friday” game between England and the United States, with some extra fútbol to go along with NFL football on Thanksgiving.

Criticisms surrounding Qatar 2022 began with the country’s selection as host country in 2010. Accusations of voting bribery, funded by “oil money,” dogged both the Qatari World Cup bid and Russia’s selection for the 2018 tournament. An investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice led to the arrests of dozens of soccer officials connected to FIFA in 2015.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.