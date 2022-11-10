Stink and Lady Bug.jpg

A stink bug and two lady bugs.

 Photo by Ray Williams

As temperatures outside drop with fall and the coming of winter, many of us in the High Country will experience a home invasion of bugs. This is especially true for two insects: the scary-looking stink bug and the small, spotted lady beetle (often called a ladybug). Each of these bugs is “not from around here” but originally native to Asia. In the case of the stink bug, which can be damaging to plants, their presence is accidental, while the beneficial lady beetle was initially brought into the U.S. on purpose. Regardless, many people find these insects a nuisance during the winter months as the bugs make themselves at home indoors. This behavior is the result of their life histories.

The brown marmorated stink bug, Halyomorpha haly, often referred to as BMSB, was first discovered in Pennsylvania and eventually found its way to the North Carolina Piedmont and mountains. Like many stink bugs, it sucks plant liquids for food. In large numbers can damage garden and agricultural plants. The common name “stink bug” comes from the foul smell they may emit when handled (this has never happened to me!) or crushed. When the weather begins to get colder in fall, the BMSB finds a sheltered place to overwinter, such as holes in trees, or better yet your home.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.