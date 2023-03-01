Remember the scene? The fair maiden lies helplessly in her bed asleep; hovering over her prostrate body is a large, fearsome bat. In seconds, the bat metamorphoses into the dreaded Count. He approaches his victim, ready to destroy the body and soul of yet another human — then springs backward in terror. For there, hanging from the top of a bedpost is a sprig of garlic.

Garlic’s fame as a vampire remedy may be the fiction of so many Grade-B horror movies, but its powers to prevent and heal disease are not. The little bulb’s medicinal powers were known in Biblical times. Egyptians ate garlic to make them strong and Romans gave it to their soldiers to make them both strong and courageous. Perhaps inspired by the plant’s strong, pungent aroma, people in India and China used it to ward off evil spirits. They also used it to cure all sorts of ills, including broken bones, tuberculosis, and the common cold.

Healthy Living in the High Country is a column written by cardiologist William Scarpa Jr., MD and registered dietitian Matthew Wilhelm, RD, LDN to inspire and empower our community to live their healthiest lives, every day. Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from healthy food suggestions to overall heart health, creative recipes, simple at-home exercises, and more. Follow along each month for useful tips, trusted expert opinions, and a variety of resources to help boost your well-being.

