One of the pleasures of summer is outdoor eating, barbecues, picnics, and other gastronomic ventures on a patio, deck, at the shore or in the woods and mountains. However, summer heat, humidity and other factors can quickly turn your carefully prepared food into a potentially lethal combination of hazards generated by bacteria, molds and yeasts, and protozoans.

Bacteria: You can’t keep bacteria away from food because they are everywhere, and they love low acid foods like vegetables, dairy products, and meat. Most are harmless, but some can cause serious health problems and even death. Mishandled eggs and other dairy products, poultry and poultry products, meat and meat products, seafood, and fresh produce, when mishandled, can cause Salmonella infections. Salmonella can be fatal in people with weak immune systems such as the very young and the elderly.

  

Marianne is a clinical dietitian at Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson, NC, and Dr. Scarpa is a cardiologist at ARHS Heart & Vascular – Ashe. To request an appointment with Dr. Scarpa, call (828) 264-9664 or visit apprhs.org/heartcenter/.

