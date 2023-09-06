An ingredient in witches brew, a home for the forest’s “tiny people”, a comfortable seat for lounging leprechauns, and carved into a charm by Indians of the Northwest coast to cure the sick, the magic of mushrooms includes true health benefits as well.

Researchers have discovered that, aside from being high in nutritional value, mushrooms contain antibacterial and other medicinal properties, including substances that may prevent the development of cancerous tumors.

  

Marianne is a clinical dietitian at Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson, NC, and Dr. Scarpa is a cardiologist at ARHS Heart & Vascular — Ashe. To request an appointment with Dr. Scarpa, call (828) 264-9664 or visit apprhs.org/heartcenter/.

