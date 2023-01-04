If you think the door is open to “tying one on” this New Year’s Eve because of evidence showing that alcohol may be good for your health, better think again.
There has been much written over the years from leading public health organizations about alcohol consumption and heart disease. The latest shows that low to moderate alcohol consumption is a factor in lowering heart disease risk. According to several findings, people who drink alcohol moderately have a 40 percent to 50 percent reduction in coronary artery disease compared with people who abstain from alcohol.
They found that about half the reduction in risk was due to an increase in High Density (HDL), “good cholesterol” induced by the polyphenols found in wine, beer, and vegetables. HDL helps to reduce deposits on the walls of blood vessels. Judging from the results, wine drinkers (aka: ‘the French Paradox’) had even more to celebrate than those who drank other forms of alcohol: red wine inhibits platelet activity and thus may lower the risk of a coronary artery blockage that could result in a heart attack. This finding supported the idea that a derivative of red grapes is beneficial (grape juice had the same effect).
Wine may also lower blood pressure, according to British researchers. In a study, researchers found that a moderate increase in wine consumption was associated with a lowering of systolic blood pressure (the top number in your blood pressure measurement, indicating pressure when the heart is contracting). This health benefit can be contributed to the phytochemicals, resveratrol, and anthocyanins, that contain anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, anticancer, antimicrobial, and anti-obesity properties.
Beer also has its health advocates, dating from the days of the pharaohs when Egyptian physicians used it in recipes for curing the sick. Beer has been considered “liquid bread” because of its nutritious ingredients of barley, yeast, water, and hops. Beer is rich in the B vitamins which assist in neural transmission, supplement the building of red blood corpuscles to improve heart circulation and assist in metabolic functions like energy production and protein anabolism.
What’s more, contrary to popular opinion, is that beer has no fat. Majority of beer’s calories derive from carbohydrates (4 calories/gram) and alcohol (7 calories/gram). With the increased popularity of craft beers and a large influx of microbreweries across the U.S. and other parts of the world, caloric content of beers has increased dramatically in comparison to typical beer selections of the 1980’s and 90’s. Some craft beers can range upwards of 400+ calories with more than 10% alcohol by volume (ABV) equaling more than a bagel’s calories for each pint. This is also in comparison to ≤5.0% ABV or light beers, a 5 floz wine serving, or a bourbon (1.5 floz) and ginger mixed drink ranging between 100-150 calories per drink.
Moderate drinking is defined as an average of one drink per day for women and one or two for men. A drink might be less than you think: A standard drink is considered a 12 floz beer (5.0% ABV), a 5 floz glass of wine (12% ABV), or 1.5 floz of spirits (40% ABV/80 proof).
Too much alcohol intoxicates. Its prime ingredient, ethanol, is broken down into fatty acids and eventually to water and carbon dioxide. The liver processes alcohol at different rates based on enzyme activity levels in each individual, regardless of the amount consumed. Based on individual metabolic rates, alcohol that is not metabolized or detoxified will increase alcohol concentration levels. These fatty acids apparently disrupt the flow of electrical charges within the brain, causing the person to have slurred speech and lack of coordination. They also cause the breakdown of certain “inhibition pathways” which would normally curb inappropriate speech and behavior. Alcohol depresses the central nervous system and slows down body functions.
Since the body recognizes alcohol as a toxin, it prioritizes its metabolism over other nutrients causing malabsorption and delayed hypoglycemia in those with diabetes. If you drink heavily over a period of years, you are at risk for a host of health problems ranging from poor nutrition to heart disease and cirrhosis of the liver. You are also more likely to die prematurely. Mortality rates for alcoholics are two to five times higher than comparable groups from the general population.
A general rule is if you do not currently drink don’t pick it up now and if you do then drink wisely. Eat something before or while drinking and space and pace drinks (pace your drinking to one drink or less per hour). Both tips slow down the rate at which alcohol enters the blood stream. Don’t use alcohol within a few hours of taking medicine because of the potential interaction of the medication with alcohol increasing or decreasing the medication effect.
Here’s a delicious New Year’s drink you can make with or without alcohol:
MULLED CIDER OR WINE
1 gallon of apple cider or burgundy wine
2 seedless oranges, thinly sliced
3 whole cloves
4 (5-inch long) cinnamon sticks
1 lemon, seeded and thinly sliced
¼ cup sugar (for mulled wine only)
