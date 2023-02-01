Valentine’s Day is right around the corner — a day for lovers to exchange gifts, most of which are candy and of the chocolate variety. We do not want to be spoilsports about chocolate — an occasional piece will not hurt. But certain substances in chocolate are unhealthy, and if consumed in large amounts, chocolate can damage your health.
Among these is theobromine, a caffeine-related substance that gives power to certain carcinogens in human cells that damage DNA. Another unfavorable ingredient is refined white sugar. In the process of refining sugar, every vestige of nutrients is stripped from it — all the fiber, vitamins, and minerals are removed. What’s left is a remnant that supplies only empty, low-quality calories and excessive amounts of simple carbohydrates that are converted to fat.
We suggest that you give something better than candy for Valentine’s Day. Make it a truly romantic day to remember by preparing a sumptuous and relaxing dinner for two.
Picture this: a candle-lit dinner table set for two; succulent, tender, salmon steaks seasoned to perfection sizzling in the broiler; a few side dishes of vegetables; and all of it topped by a delicious dessert made of two of nature’s winners — apples and walnuts.
Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce the risk of blood pressure, heart disease, and cancer. Some 2,000 articles in medical journals have documented the therapeutic benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine confirmed that fish oil supplements reduce mild hypertension. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition also reported a study showing that omega-3 fatty acids delayed tumor appearance and decreased both the rate of growth and the size and number of tumors.
It’s no accident that it’s said, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” Apples are a high-soluble fiber food that have only a trace of fat. Along with a sweet-tart taste, they’re an excellent snack or dessert. Combined with walnuts, they’re even better. Walnuts, like all nuts, derive eight to 18% of their calories from protein. Moreover, walnuts supply calcium, potassium, and relatively high amounts of iron. Most importantly, their oil-rich kernels are excellent sources of vitamin E and B vitamins like thiamin, niacin, and riboflavin. Walnuts also have a large amount of fat. But this fat is good for you because it’s unsaturated and can help to lower your blood cholesterol levels.
One last suggestion to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember; after your good-tasting – and healthy – dinner, take a romantic stroll, hand-in-hand. Aside from being a pleasant way to end your evening, walking is great aerobic exercise. It stimulates aerobic muscle fibers, the so-called “slow-twitch muscles” that generate energy by burning fats. Exercising these muscles regularly helps them become better at burning off even more fat.
So, on Feb. 14, substitute that box of chocolate with a pleasant and memorable evening sharing a good-tasting dinner and walk while you recapture the true meaning of the day together — and in the bargain, maintain a healthy diet and exercise.
BROILED SALMON STEAKS
1/4 cup cilantro leaves or fresh parsley, finely chopped
1 large clove of garlic, finely chopped
3 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon canola oil
2 salmon steaks, 3/4 inch thick (about 6 oz. each)
Combine cilantro/parsley, garlic, lime juice, and oil in a small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons. Pour the remainder over the fish on a plate. Let stand, covered, for 10 minutes.
Preheat broiler. Spray the broiler pan rack with non-stick cooking spray. Place salmon steaks on a broiler pan. Brush with 1 tablespoon of the reserved marinade. Broil 6 inches from heat for 34 minutes. Turn steaks over. Brush with the remaining marinade. Broil for 3 more minutes or until cooked through.
BAKED STUFFED APPLES
4 medium-sized Macintosh apples
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
1/2 cup water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash and core the apples, leaving a bit of the core in the bottom. Put cored apples in a glass baking dish and set aside.
Mix 2 tablespoons of maple syrup and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice in a small bowl. Partially fill each cored apple with maple syrup-lemon mixture and sprinkle with cinnamon. Finish filling apples with chopped walnuts. Mix the remaining maple syrup and water in a small bowl. Pour that mixture into a baking dish, around the apples.
Cover loosely and bake until apples are tender about 25 to 35 minutes. Do not overcook. Remove the cover and baste with juice from the pan. Cook, uncovered, for 5 more minutes. Enjoy!
