Valentine’s Day is right around the corner — a day for lovers to exchange gifts, most of which are candy and of the chocolate variety. We do not want to be spoilsports about chocolate — an occasional piece will not hurt. But certain substances in chocolate are unhealthy, and if consumed in large amounts, chocolate can damage your health.

Among these is theobromine, a caffeine-related substance that gives power to certain carcinogens in human cells that damage DNA. Another unfavorable ingredient is refined white sugar. In the process of refining sugar, every vestige of nutrients is stripped from it — all the fiber, vitamins, and minerals are removed. What’s left is a remnant that supplies only empty, low-quality calories and excessive amounts of simple carbohydrates that are converted to fat.

Healthy Living in the High Country is a column written by cardiologist William Scarpa Jr., MD and registered dietitian Matthew Wilhelm, RD, LDN to inspire and empower our community to live their healthiest lives, every day. Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from healthy food suggestions to overall heart health, creative recipes, simple at-home exercises, and more. Follow along each month for useful tips, trusted expert opinions, and a variety of resources to help boost your well-being.

