“Eat your fish — it’s brain food!” Mothers calling on their children to eat fish was right for the wrong reasons. Fish won’t add to your I.Q., but it has just about everything else you want in a nutritious food. There’s no question that fish is good for you because of its high protein-low fat content; less than 20% of its calories come from fat, yet it’s equivalent to, or better than beef in protein.

The fact that fish is so high in protein is the source of its reputation as “brain food” because the brain needs a lot of protein to resupply certain key chemicals known as neurotransmitters. Even the fat in fish is good for you. Known as omega-3 fatty acids, fish fat is believed to help prevent the two leading killers among Americans, heart disease and cancer. It’s also said to aid in treating psoriasis and arthritis and relieve migraine headaches.

Healthy Living in the High Country is a column written by ARHS cardiologist William Scarpa Jr., MD. For more information on Scarpa, call (828) 264-9664 or visit apprhs.org/heartcenter.

