“Eat your fish — it’s brain food!” Mothers calling on their children to eat fish was right for the wrong reasons. Fish won’t add to your I.Q., but it has just about everything else you want in a nutritious food. There’s no question that fish is good for you because of its high protein-low fat content; less than 20% of its calories come from fat, yet it’s equivalent to, or better than beef in protein.
The fact that fish is so high in protein is the source of its reputation as “brain food” because the brain needs a lot of protein to resupply certain key chemicals known as neurotransmitters. Even the fat in fish is good for you. Known as omega-3 fatty acids, fish fat is believed to help prevent the two leading killers among Americans, heart disease and cancer. It’s also said to aid in treating psoriasis and arthritis and relieve migraine headaches.
As with all good things, however, there’s a downside. Contaminated seafood can all too easily reach consumers after slipping through a patchwork of voluntary federal and state programs. Although the chances of you becoming ill due to tainted fish are still relatively remote, there are steps that you can take to avoid the problem:
Consume raw fish (sushi) from a fresh and reliable source.
Check with your state’s Department of Health or Department of Environmental Protection about safe fishing areas.
When buying whole fish, look for clear, bright eyes and bright-red gills; the fish should be firm to the touch and scales should be shiny and clean, not slimy. Fish fillets and steaks should be moist, and never curled around the edges. Both whole fish and fillets should be displayed on ice. When buying frozen fish in a package, avoid packages with freezer burn.
Because fish spoils easily, get seafood home and into the refrigerator fast. Store fresh fish at 32 to 38 degrees Fahrenheit. If you can’t use it within 32 hours, freeze it. Lean fish like cod, haddock, or perch will keep longer than fatty fish like bluefish, tuna, salmon, mackerel, and herring. Keep all frozen fish products at zero degrees Fahrenheit, but not for longer than six months. Don’t thaw frozen seafood at room temperature; thaw in the refrigerator or defrost in the microwave.
Meanwhile, add this delicious entree below to your repertoire of fish-based recipes.
Baked Flounder in Wine (serves four)
Ingredients:
1 lb. flounder fillets 1 large sliced tomato
1 cup white wine 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
4 ounces shredded low-fat sharp cheddar cheese Dash of black pepper, to taste
Preparation:
1. Placed flounder fillets in a greased pan. Arrange 2 slices of fresh tomatoes on top of each fillet.
2. Pour dry white wine over the fish. Sprinkle with pepper and basil. Bake at 350 degrees F. for 20 minutes.
3. Sprinkle with shredded cheese and bake for 5 to 10 minutes — or until fish is cooked (fish will appear opaque and flake easily).
Dr. Scarpa is a cardiologist at Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. To request an appointment with Dr. Scarpa, call (828) 264-9664 or visit https://apprhs.org/heartcenter/.
