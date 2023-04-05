What if we told you that you can eat until you’re full, and still lose weight? Sound too good to be true? It is true. It all depends on what you eat.
Ever since Americans became weight conscious, dieting has typically meant “doing without,” cutting down on overall food intake. Many starved themselves, only to find that after they had achieved their goal and lost the weight, they put it right back on. Many diets turned out to be risky, and some, downright dangerous – notably, several of the “quick weight loss” variety.
But that was before researchers learned more about the chemical makeup of foods – carbohydrates, proteins and fats – and how they are used by the body.
We know that all calories are not created equal. Gram for gram, fat has twice the calories of carbohydrates and proteins – eight calories per gram of fat compared to four per gram for carbohydrates and proteins. Excess weight is primarily due to how much fat you eat rather than how much you eat. If your metabolism is typical, by keeping fat consumption low, you won’t have to worry about the amount of food you eat.
This is the key to what is a revolution in dieting. If you follow such a program, you’ll lose weight until your body reaches its optimal healthy weight. It may sound “too good to be true” but in the process, you can eat more frequently, eat a greater quantity of food, and still lose weight. Right now, most Americans eat a diet that is about 40% fat. You should maintain a diet that is at least below 30% in fat. Keep it down to 10% and you can eat almost twice as much food yet take in the same number of calories.
So how do you get started on this “eat all I want and lose weight” diet? You start by changing the types of foods you eat. Change your diet to include foods high in complex carbohydrates and low in fat – foods like grains, beans, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and nuts. Strive to reduce simple carbohydrates such as pasta, white rice, bread, and alcohol.
As complex carbohydrates, these foods are high in fiber and bulky; they fill you up and signal your brain that you’ve had plenty to eat so you don’t feel hungry. What’s more, they are absorbed slowly into the bloodstream and remain there longer, keeping your blood sugar on an even keel, and providing you with energy, while keeping your appetite in check. Fish, poultry, lean red meat and non-fat dairy products may be included in your diet but should be used sparingly because they generally contain larger amounts of high-caloric fat.
Not all carbohydrates are beneficial, however. Simple carbohydrates such as the sugars found in sweets and liquor are absorbed quickly into the bloodstream, causing your blood sugar to rise quickly and then rapidly lower. When this happens, you feel tired and hungry.
In addition to the “eat all I want and lose weight” diet, aerobic exercise can help to keep the body healthy. Aerobic exercise such as brisk walking is better than more strenuous activities because, in aerobic exercise, body fat is burned off at a greater rate than it is in more strenuous, anaerobic exercise. Walking five miles a day burns off more fat than running five miles a day. It can be easier to stick to a program that’s moderate rather than intense. In addition, walking in the fresh air is an excellent way to reduce stress!
So “bon appetite,” dig into those complex carbohydrates, cut out fatty foods, and take a long walk regularly. To start you off on your new diet, here’s a high carbohydrate, low-fat recipe — fresh corn chowder — that makes for a light, cooling, yet filling, springtime meal.
Corn Chowder (Serves 6)
Ingredients
3 cups fresh corn (from about 6 plump ears)
2 cups vegetable stock or water, or defatted chicken broth
1 cup skim milk
1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup onion, chopped
1/2 cup celery, chopped
1/2 cup potato, diced
1/4 cup carrot, diced
Preparation
1. Put all the vegetables in a large soup pot.
2. Add vegetable stock/water and sea salt.
3. Cover and bring to a boil over medium heat.
4. Reduce heat to low and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.
5. Add soy milk and heat to just below boiling.
6. Season to taste.
Trending Recipes
Recommended for you
Healthy Living in the High Country is a column written by ARHS cardiologist William Scarpa Jr., MD. For more information on Scarpa, call (828) 264-9664 or visit apprhs.org/heartcenter.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.