If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be in a five-alarm fire, try biting into a Habanero chili pepper, the Mexican gastronomic delight that is arguably the hottest available. It’s a delight only if you know what to expect, which is another way of saying, don’t try it unless you can deal with the resulting reddened eyes, sweating and choking sensation that inevitably results from a first encounter with one of the world’s hottest peppers.
Chili peppers can be a healthy addition to your diet and can add a zest into sometimes bland low-fat foods without adding calories or cholesterol. They’re also loaded with vitamins A and C, calcium, phosphorus, iron, potassium, thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2) and niacin. They have been shown to improve metabolism, help digestion and break up congestion. And those are merely the nutritional benefits.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.