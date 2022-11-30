“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire,” goes the opening line of a famous Christmas song, but chestnuts make a great snack or treat any time of the year. Aside from the cozy yule images these tasty tidbits invoke, they are great nuggets of nutrition.
The best is available right now during fall and winter, and as with all nuts, anything that contains the beginnings of a tall, straight, and healthy tree has got to be pretty good for humans too. Early hunter-gathers figured this out when they started gathering nuts growing in the wild. By 10,000 B.C., settled peoples began growing nut trees for food. Romans dined on chestnuts and when Europeans first came to America, the Native Americans taught them how to prepare chestnuts. In parts of the world where meat is forbidden, nuts are staple food.
Nuts generally get 8 to 18 percent of their calories from protein; they are also rich in potassium and relatively high in iron and have oil-rich kernels that supply vitamin E, the B vitamins thiamin, niacin, and riboflavin. Trace minerals like magnesium, zinc, copper, and selenium are also found in good amounts. About the only thing negative about nuts is their fat content. Most nuts derive from 70 to 90 percent of their calories from fat. Although a lot of the fat in nuts is unsaturated – the kind that can help lower blood cholesterol levels – certain nuts like Brazil nuts, macadamias, and cashews contain more saturated fat than you should want in a food source. But chestnuts are the exception: While most nuts are more than half fat, there is not much fat in chestnuts. Eight of them deliver just 1.5 grams of fat and practically no sodium. Chestnuts are also high in dietary fiber and loaded with all kinds of vitamins and minerals. A 3.5-ounce serving of chestnuts gives you close to half of your Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) of vitamin C and over 25 percent of your RDA for vitamin B6.
When shopping for chestnuts, choose firm, plump nuts with a red-to-brown skin free of blemishes. Shopping, of course is not what a lot of people consider to be the hardest part of eating chestnuts – cracking them open is. The secret to cracking them open easily is, as the song says, “roasting” them. Roasting not only makes them easier to open, but it also sweetens the meat inside. Before roasting, however, be sure to use a paring knife to slash a nice big X on the flat side or tip of each nut, or a long slit on the domed side. But make sure you cut through the skin to allow steam to escape during cooking, or else they might explode.
Once they’re prepared you can cook them for about 10-15 minutes by boiling, baking, or grilling (in a pan or directly on charcoal). To microwave, place in a glass dish with ¼ cup of water, cooking on high for 4-5 minutes. Chestnuts will be done if you can pierce them with the tip of a knife. Below is a recipe that combines two great low fat protein sources: chicken and chestnuts!
CHICKEN BREASTS WITH CHESTNUT SAUCE
4 boneless, skinless, chicken breasts
Stuffing:
1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme
1 teaspoon fresh chopped sage
¼ teaspoon fresh chopped tarragon
¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons chopped onion
Sauce:
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 onion peeled and sliced
1 clove garlic, chopped
1 stalk celery, sliced
1 medium carrot, peeled and sliced
2 bay leaves
4 sprigs parsley
4 sprigs thyme
1 ½ cup water
¾ cup red wine
½ teaspoon chicken base or bouillon
4 ounces peeled chestnuts
¼ teaspoon fresh tarragon
¼ teaspoon fresh thyme
½ teaspoon parsley
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
Prepare stuffing; combine all ingredients and mix well. Cut each breast in half and coat the inner surface with the herb stuffing. Place halves back together and press down so that all the stuffing is on the inside. Place the stuffed breasts on a baking pan and roast in the preheated oven for 35 minutes or until done. Do not overcook.
To prepare sauce:
Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan and add onion, garlic, celery, bay leaves, and sprigs of parsley and thyme. Cook for 5 minutes. Pour in water and wine and simmer. Strain and boil the sauce until reduced to 1 ½ cups. Add ½ teaspoon chicken base or bouillon. Mix cornstarch with small amount of water and mix into stock. Stir until thickened. Add chestnuts, tarragon, thyme, and parsley.
To serve: Cover cooked breasts in sauce. Serves 4.
