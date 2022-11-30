“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire,” goes the opening line of a famous Christmas song, but chestnuts make a great snack or treat any time of the year. Aside from the cozy yule images these tasty tidbits invoke, they are great nuggets of nutrition.

The best is available right now during fall and winter, and as with all nuts, anything that contains the beginnings of a tall, straight, and healthy tree has got to be pretty good for humans too. Early hunter-gathers figured this out when they started gathering nuts growing in the wild. By 10,000 B.C., settled peoples began growing nut trees for food. Romans dined on chestnuts and when Europeans first came to America, the Native Americans taught them how to prepare chestnuts. In parts of the world where meat is forbidden, nuts are staple food.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Healthy Living in the High Country is a column written by cardiologist William Scarpa Jr., MD and registered dietitian Matthew Wilhelm, RD, LDN to inspire and empower our community to live their healthiest lives, every day. Dr. Scarpa and Matthew are part of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and are proud to serve the High Country area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.