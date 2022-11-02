Apples are to doctors what garlic is to vampires; it keeps them away, or so it’s believed. Some people say apples are good for everything from relieving intestinal infections to cleaning teeth. They’re also said to lower blood cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar, fight fatigue, and help you convalesce after surgery.
Europeans brought the apple with them to the New World, and people like John Chapman
(Johnny Appleseed) helped to literally “plant” the dominance of the apple throughout the U.S. in the 19th century.
In varying degrees, all of the above is true, since the average apple, with skin, supplies about 10 percent of your daily requirement of Vitamin C and some beta carotene which the body turns into Vitamin A. Both vitamins are antioxidants, known to help prevent a wide range of diseases. In addition, Vitamin C fights off invading germs, promotes healthy gums and teeth, helps heal wounds, prevents anemia (by aiding in iron absorption) and prevents sore joints by helping to keep connective tissue healthy. Apples also provide potassium and boron, two essential trace metals. Potassium plays a key role in transmitting nerve signals and in metabolism, helping enzymes speed up chemical reactions in the liver and muscles that produce the glycogen fuel that powers our muscles.
Apples are also a good source of fiber, providing about 2.8 grams per average apple. While there are other fruits that supply much larger amounts of these nutrients, apples are the most popular perhaps because they’ve been consumed by humans for some 2.5 million years.
In addition to their other health benefits, apples are low calorie and low fat; a cup of apple slices has approximately 60 calories, provides a moderate amount of carbohydrates at 15 grams, and has no sodium or dietary cholesterol. Along with fiber, other carbohydrates help to maintain and increase energy metabolism while supporting protein preservation.
As November is recognized as National Diabetes Awareness month, focusing on healthy carbohydrate snacks like apples is a great way to maintain adequate energy levels throughout the day while maintaining blood glucose. Apples are recognized as low on the Glycemic Index and have a minimal impact on blood glucose in comparison to other carbohydrate forms.
With modern methods of preservation, apple season is year-round. In Western North Carolina, apple harvesting season starts in late August and goes into November. So, if you are planning a Autumn hike along the Blue Ridge Parkway, pack a few fresh apples for a healthy and handy snack along the way.
Check out this easy apple snack recipe below – Apple Slice Donuts.
Instructions
Wash any type of apple that you have on hand thoroughly under warm running water. Pat dry with a clean kitchen towel. Cut it into thin slices and using a small cookie cutter/piping tip to cut out the core from each slice.
Top the apple rings with either peanut butter, yogurt or Nutella spread. Add your choice of toppings (granola, crushed nuts, raisins, dried cranberries, sprinkles, etc.).
Healthy Living in the High Country is a column written by cardiologist William Scarpa Jr., MD and registered dietitian Matthew Wilhelm, RD, LDN to inspire and empower our community to live their healthiest lives, every day. Dr. Scarpa and Matthew are part of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and are proud to serve the High Country area.
