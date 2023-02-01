Dr. David Streater

Dr. David Streater, educational director of Foundation Forward.

The Charters of Freedom is a grouping of America’s founding documents. It encompasses the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. These are the preeminent documents in American history.

During the American Revolutionary War, George Washington fought two enemies: The British and smallpox. British troops were reasonably healthy due to herd immunity and voluntary inoculation. Herd immunity included the Redcoats sailing in close quarters from Europe. Nonetheless, when the British resigned from Boston in 1776, it was partially due to the smallpox epidemic.

