People in the High Country no doubt look forward to the warm spring weather since being outside more and enjoying the change from the more quiet and colorless winter is good for the spirit. Along with spring comes an abundance of plants and animals as they emerge from their winter slumber. While we may welcome spring plants, I suspect many also dread the coming of pesky and annoying bugs that may bite you (or your pet!) or sting. Even so, the return of insects is very important to the beautiful place where we live because bugs make important contributions to our environment through their role in pollination and other important processes. Understanding the contributions of bugs will help us see that the great majority deserve our appreciation.
Before exploring the importance of bugs in spring, it is worth understanding why so few are seen in the cold winter months. Unlike us, the temperature inside the insect’s body, which determines how active they are, is not constant, but rather dependent on the surrounding temperature. Because of this, bugs simply cannot carry out “normal” life processes like eating, reproducing, and seeking food when temperatures are low. Bugs find various ways around this problem, including spending the winter in a dormant state either underground or under some sort of shelter to avoid the cold. Our popular Woolly Worm passes the winter as a fuzzy caterpillar under cover and produces its own antifreeze to minimize the risk posed by low winter temperatures. Other bugs spend the winter as a pupa, the life stage right before the adult. For many moth and butterfly species seen flying about in the spring, the change from a dormant pupa into an adult has occurred as the weather warmed. Many adult bugs die as winter arrives, having laid eggs that will survive the winter and hatch during the spring or summer. No matter what the method, the incredible adaptability of bugs to changing temperatures attest to their great success, which is why we see so many species of bugs in our area.
So why are many of the bugs appearing in spring so important? The great majority of flowering plants use animals, principally insects, to move their pollen so that they can reproduce. This is a vital process for both plants and bugs, and many interesting plant-insect pollinator relationships have evolved. From the plant’s standpoint, having insects carry your pollen is a really good strategy since there are so many different kinds of bugs found in large numbers. Flowering plants that make our area so beautiful in spring and beyond would simply not be here were it not for their industrious insect partners. From this I think we can see that the dependence many flowering plants and insects have on each other makes their mutual appearance in spring an important and predictable annual event.
Because of the great number of different kinds of plants in our area, and with plants being found almost everywhere, they provide a very important food source for many insects. When bugs feed on plants important nutrients become available to other living things and replenish the soil with nutrients. Less noticeable, but also very important, the warming weather of spring brings bugs that either eat or are parasites of other bugs. This natural biological control process keeps unwanted insects that eat our prized plants in lower numbers than would otherwise be the case.
All of this means that when we enjoy the coming of spring and what it offers to our beautiful region, keep in mind some of the important and fascinating bugs found in the High Country. Even though it’s natural to focus on the annoying ones, for each of these there are many bugs that provide very important benefits we could not do without.
Dr. Ray Williams is a native of Asheville, and Professor Emeritus in the Department of Biology at Appalachian State University, where he taught for 25 years. What he tried to instill in his students is the fascinating lives of insects, which he continues to research and write about in retirement. He lives in Boone with his wife, Beverly, and has two children in college. He will write a semi-regular column on local insects in the area. For questions or comments, email bugmanofboone@gmail.com.
