Eastern Tiger Swallowtail.jpg

The image of the tiger swallowtail butterfly provided is a good example of an insect that emerges as an adult in spring from a dormant pupal stage.

 Photo courtesy Becca MacDonald, Sault College, Bugwood.org

People in the High Country no doubt look forward to the warm spring weather since being outside more and enjoying the change from the more quiet and colorless winter is good for the spirit. Along with spring comes an abundance of plants and animals as they emerge from their winter slumber. While we may welcome spring plants, I suspect many also dread the coming of pesky and annoying bugs that may bite you (or your pet!) or sting. Even so, the return of insects is very important to the beautiful place where we live because bugs make important contributions to our environment through their role in pollination and other important processes. Understanding the contributions of bugs will help us see that the great majority deserve our appreciation.

Before exploring the importance of bugs in spring, it is worth understanding why so few are seen in the cold winter months. Unlike us, the temperature inside the insect’s body, which determines how active they are, is not constant, but rather dependent on the surrounding temperature. Because of this, bugs simply cannot carry out “normal” life processes like eating, reproducing, and seeking food when temperatures are low. Bugs find various ways around this problem, including spending the winter in a dormant state either underground or under some sort of shelter to avoid the cold. Our popular Woolly Worm passes the winter as a fuzzy caterpillar under cover and produces its own antifreeze to minimize the risk posed by low winter temperatures. Other bugs spend the winter as a pupa, the life stage right before the adult. For many moth and butterfly species seen flying about in the spring, the change from a dormant pupa into an adult has occurred as the weather warmed. Many adult bugs die as winter arrives, having laid eggs that will survive the winter and hatch during the spring or summer. No matter what the method, the incredible adaptability of bugs to changing temperatures attest to their great success, which is why we see so many species of bugs in our area.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.