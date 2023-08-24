While bugs are commonly observed in the High Country, some are easier heard than seen. Many insects stay out of sight, for example in trees, and since they have ways to communicate with each other through the noises they make you hear them. For many bugs, the songs created are very effective ways to find mates. If you listen carefully, you can determine which bugs you are hearing. This article briefly describes three tree-dwelling bugs you will hear as the summer progresses.
Perhaps you’ve heard the phrase the “dog days of summer,” which refers to those hot summer afternoons in the months of July and August. A common bug called the dog day cicada (there are several species in NC) takes its name from this saying, since these bugs sing on hot days in mid- to late summer. Cicadas are harmless tree-dwelling bugs that are three or more inches long, with clear wings and a body bordered in green. These cicadas are not to be confused with the red-eyed periodical cicadas that come every 13 or 17 years (and in huge numbers). Our dog day cicada is found every year. Male cicadas produce a very high pitched “buzz” using a part of their body that acts a lot like a drum. Their song is made to impress and attract the silent female cicadas. The females lay eggs in small branches, and once hatched the small juvenile cicadas, called nymphs, bore into the ground and feed on tree roots. Cicadas spend from two to up to even ten years underground feeding. After they emerge as adults from their soil home, they may leave impressive mud “chimneys” in your yard. Like all insects, as cicadas grow larger they must shed their hard exoskeleton, leaving the old one behind on trees. Kids sometimes delight in finding these cast off “skins” and impressing their parents and friends with them! Although it’s true cicadas feed on numerous species of trees, these bugs do not cause enough damage to be of concern.
