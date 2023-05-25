If you look carefully at wild cherry trees in the High Country as they put out their leaves in spring, you may see small, silky gray "tents" in the crotch of branches. This is the nest of the eastern tent caterpillar, Malacosoma americanum. Though nests are generally found on wild cherry, other trees like crab apple and apple may have nests.
In a previous column, I discussed another bug in our area that builds a nest in trees, the fall webworm, which appears primarily in late summer or autumn, as their name implies. Unlike that insect, the tent caterpillar is found only in the spring, feeds on different trees, and uses the nest it builds much differently than the fall webworm. Exploring the life history of the eastern tent caterpillar provides another fascinating example of an insect engineer.
The eastern tent caterpillar is a good example of an insect that has only one generation per year, so you won’t find this moth or their caterpillars after early summer. Caterpillars hatch from eggs that were laid the previous summer by the female moth, and the small caterpillars immediately begin to build a tent-like nest in the crotch of branches. As the caterpillars grow, the nest gets larger and larger since each nest is the home for a hundred or more individuals. Unlike the fall webworm, the nest for the tent caterpillar is confined to tree branches and does not cover leaves. For the first few weeks after hatching, the hungry tent caterpillars leave the nest during the day to feed on the most tender young cherry leaves, then return to the nest at night. Interestingly, caterpillars are known to “chart a path” to the best leaves by leaving a smelly scent trail for their siblings! As the caterpillars get larger and require more food, they begin feeding at night and stay in the nest during the day. This change in feeding habit happens for a couple of reasons. First, by leaving the nest at night to feed, the large and now more conspicuous caterpillars can better avoid birds and other predators that rely on vision to locate food. Secondly, staying inside the nest during the day also allows the caterpillars to better avoid parasitic insects that use them as a host.
After feeding is completed, the tent caterpillar has reached a size of one to two inches, with a white stripe down the middle and blue dots along each side. It’ time to leave the tree house nest for the ground to find a place to produce the next life stage, the pupa. The large caterpillars can be seen wandering across roads or crawling on structures before settling down. A few weeks after the pupa is formed, a small brown moth with two white stripes on the wing emerges. Adult moths live only a short time, and if you want to see them you must look at night because adults are generally not active during the day. After mating with a male moth, the female lays a mass of black eggs on the branches of a cherry tree. The eggs lay dormant until the next year when the cycle begins anew.
Like with many bugs, from our perspective we may see two possible sides to the tent caterpillar story. Though to some people the nests appear unsightly, and you have concerns that the caterpillars hurt trees, this insect doesn’t really cause substantial damage to trees since they have many more leaves than the caterpillars can eat. An exception would be if several tent caterpillar nests were built in a very small tree, when all its leaves could be eaten. On a positive note, insects that congregate in one place provide an important food source for migratory birds, who would go hungry without their tasty meals of tent caterpillars. So in the balance of nature, this bug plays a beneficial role.
The appearance of eastern tent caterpillar nests in cherry trees as leaves are coming out is a sure sign of spring for us in the High Country. Their tent-like home, and its role in the insect’s life cycle, provides another example of how industrious bugs in our area can be. Sources and additional information about this insect can be found at content.ces.ncsu.edu.
Dr. Ray Williams is a native of Asheville, and Professor Emeritus in the Department of Biology at Appalachian State University, where he taught for 25 years. What he tried to instill in his students is the fascinating lives of insects, which he continues to research and write about in retirement. He lives in Boone with his wife, Beverly, and has two children in college. He will write a semi-regular column on local insects in the area. For questions or comments, email bugmanofboone@gmail.com.
