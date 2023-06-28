Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a bonus letters column. You’ve had us thinking about and researching a fascinating collection of topics, and we’re eager to dive right in.
With the warmer weather and longer days, we’re in peak sunscreen season. We recently heard from a reader wishing for an alternative. “I hate the feel and look of sunscreen, and my husband just forgets to use it,” she wrote. “What about these sunscreen pills you see advertised? Are they an option?” The short — and emphatic — answer is no! While some companies tout dietary supplements as a so-called sunscreen pill, the claims they make are false. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration issued a statement several years ago warning against these products and ordered the manufacturers to correct their advertising. The only products that protect against sun damage are topical lotions, sprays and creams that contain either minerals that physically block UV rays or specially formulated chemicals that absorb them. If not a fan of sunscreen, you can use hats, clothing and umbrellas to block UV rays.
