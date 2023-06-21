Dear Doctors: I caught a cold and was sick for about a week. There wasn’t anything unusual about it except that now I have a dry cough that won’t go away. It gets triggered by cold air and gets worse at night. I was in a sauna recently, and it stopped. What’s happening? How can I get rid of it?

Dear Reader: You’re dealing with a condition known as a post-infectious cough. This can occur in someone recovering from infection with a respiratory virus. Sometimes also referred to as a post-viral cough, the persistent symptoms are as you have described.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.