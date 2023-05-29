Established in 2011, the Blowing Rock Art and History museum has worked tirelessly to showcase the history of Blowing Rock and cultivate a space to share art with the community.

Throughout the year BRAHM holds a variety of events and programs for people within the community of all ages. BRAHM’s programs for children include multiple summer camps and several clubs. The summer camps are for children ages seven to 12, and vary based off of the specific program.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.