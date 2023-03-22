Mountain Times Publications sat down with Terri Boyer from Mountain Life Realty of Keller Williams High Country to discuss steps needed when looking to buy a home in the High Country for the very first time.
Step One: Get pre-approved. Boyer said it’s imperative for a buyer to know the difference between being pre-qualified and being pre-approved. Pre-approval is the more comprehensive of the two and is the first step. Reach out to a lender through your bank or trusted realtor. Once you get approved, then you can begin to have further conversations with your realtor about what you are looking for. Boyer said it’s important to know how much you can afford before making next steps into buying a home. That way, you don’t have to worry about becoming attached to a home you cannot realistically purchase. Boyer also suggested chatting with multiple lenders in order to find a financial program that works best for you.
“We wear many hats, us realtors, and therapist is actually one of them. Buying a home can be stressful for anybody, but for first-time home buyers it can feel even more stressful,” Boyer said.
Step Two: Know your market. Right now, the High Country is having an inventory shortage, this means that the current market is a seller’s market. In simple terms, there are more buyers than there are houses on the market. In a buyers market, those roles would be reversed.
“You have to be ready to go, which is why you want that pre-approval. So that if you do find the house, you can make an offer quickly,” Boyer said. Boyer also said although you might be hearing a shift in other parts of the country that prices are leveling out, those trends do not apply in the High Country because of lack of inventory.
Step Three: Beware of “Buyer Beware” market. North Carolina is a “Buyer Beware” market, which essentially means there aren’t many protections for buyers when it comes to real estate. You will pay a “due diligence” fee to the seller that is typically non-refundable in order for the seller to take the house off the market during the inspection period. The “earnest money” deposit will be refunded as long as you walk away within 30 days before closing. Boyer said when looking to buy a new home it is important to take into account what will need to be fixed that the seller will cover in your closing contract and what you as a first-time buyer will have to pay out-of-pocket. Boyer said buyers can request a “due diligence” form in order to request repairs, but because the High Country has so few vendors it can be hard to get workers to the property on time. If that is the case, buyers can request a concession, which is essentially credit off the top of the closing fee toward repairs.
Step Four: Be smart with your money. Once you’ve signed your contract, you’ll have about 45 days before closing with the seller. Boyer stresses the importance of knowing that until the close is final, neither is the loan. This means don’t spend all your money on new furniture and decor before you have closed, loaner’s see that kind of behavior as a red flag and then will subsequently pull your loan. If you are able once you buy your home, supplementing your mortgage with roommates is also a great way to help pay it off, a term Boyer describes as “house-hacking.” Boyer will always recommend purchasing a home-warranty as a first time home buyer, which is something you can ask the seller for or purchase through a separate company.
Step Five: Communicate with your agent. Boyer said that it’s very important to tell your agent how you are feeling. Buying real estate can be an “emotional” experience for everyone. If the seller is being firm about not wanting to give the buyer something they really want, hash that out with your realtor. They can help you make decisions about walking away or pushing through to close.
“It’s okay to walk away. It’s okay. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to help you and walk you through and talk you through ‘what are you okay with’ and ‘what are you not okay with,’ ” Boyer said.
Step Six: Hopefully you find your forever home, but life happens. First-time sellers can call Boyer in order to discuss any upgrades or changes in order to list the home at an accurate price. Boyer will gather comparables based on the home’s location, size, upgrades and condition. Boyer warns both buyers and sellers against looking at homes or comparing house prices on Zillow. Make sure to remove as many personal photographs as possible before pictures or showings because it is hard for people to picture themselves in a house decorated with other families and memories.
“As long as we have priced you appropriately, we should be active. However if in the first two weeks, we have not had any showings, any phone calls, that is the market telling us we have over-priced your home,” Boyer said. “Even though the comparative market analysis said we should price you here, that’s the market saying they think that we’ve overpriced your home.”
As for the best advice Boyer could give, she wants all first-timers to know not to be scared. Sometimes lenders recommend saving a bit more money before you are pre-approved. Boyer said it happens more often than one might think, and not to feel uncomfortable reaching out to the right realtor anyway.
“Ultimately what it comes down to is making the best decision for you as the buyer; what’s best for you. It’s not what’s for everybody else, it’s what’s best for you and your situation,” Boyer said. “And that’s the number one important thing.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.