mtn. life realty

Terri Boyer of Mountain Life Realty.

 Photo courtesy NC Mountain Life Realty

Mountain Times Publications sat down with Terri Boyer from Mountain Life Realty of Keller Williams High Country to discuss steps needed when looking to buy a home in the High Country for the very first time.

Step One: Get pre-approved. Boyer said it’s imperative for a buyer to know the difference between being pre-qualified and being pre-approved. Pre-approval is the more comprehensive of the two and is the first step. Reach out to a lender through your bank or trusted realtor. Once you get approved, then you can begin to have further conversations with your realtor about what you are looking for. Boyer said it’s important to know how much you can afford before making next steps into buying a home. That way, you don’t have to worry about becoming attached to a home you cannot realistically purchase. Boyer also suggested chatting with multiple lenders in order to find a financial program that works best for you.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.