BOONE — Appalachian State didn’t waste much time in finding a replacement for Eli Drinkwitz to be the head coach of its football team.
A source confirmed to the Watauga Democrat on Dec. 11 that offensive line coach and assistant head coach under Drinkwitz Shawn Clark will be the Mountaineers’ new head coach.
It was expected that Clark would officially be named head coach on Dec. 13 after a meeting by the Appalachian State Board of Trustees on a conference call. The result of that meeting was not known by press time.
Still, Clark provides App State with a resume that has stops with two Power Five programs and five places overall. It starts at Appalachian State, where he was a two-time All-American offensive lineman from 1994-98. He eventually returned to Boone when he was hired by then-head coach Scott Satterfield to be the Mountaineers’ offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator with the running game from 2016-18.
Clark stayed at Appalachian State after Satterfield left to be the head coach at Louisville. Several staff members followed Satterfield to Louisville.
He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Louisville from 2001-02. He coached the offensive line at Eastern Kentucky and coached the offensive line at Purdue from 2009-12. He moved on to coach offensive line at Kent State from 2013-15 before returning to Appalachian State in 2016-18, where he was named the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator.
Two staff members from 2019 are already on staff at Missouri. Special teams coach Erik Link and Charlie Harbison followed head coach Eli Drinkwitz to Columbia, Mo.
The Missouri athletic website said that Harbison will be the associate head coach and a coach on defense. A position was not specified.
“I’m very excited to continue working with coach Drink and grateful for the opportunity to join the Mizzou family,” Harbison said in a statement. “He is a great coach to work for, he’s outstanding with the x’s and o’s, and he’s even better with the staff and the athletes on a personal level. He has this air about him that makes people want to play for him and coach for him.”
Harbison was the associated head coach/cornerbacks coach at Appalachian State. He has 29 years of collegiate experience, including 13 seasons in the Southeastern Conference. He also coached with the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-19.
Link led App State’s special teams to block five blocks and two punts this season.
App State was also first in the Sun Belt Conference and 15th nationally in punt return coverage, 16th nationally in kickoff returns (24.4 average) and 28th nationally, third in the Sun Belt in kickoff coverage at 18.91 yards per return.
“Erik is a man of high character with a background in teaching and coaching,” Drinkwitz said in a statement. “His special teams units are detailed and very sound, and his guys play hard. They focus on effort, execution and high energy.”
The Kansas City Star also reported that former App State linebacker D.J. Smith has also joined the Missouri staff. Smith coached linebackers at App State. The Star credited Yahoo for reporting the Smith’s departure first.
Smith, a Charlotte native, was an All-American at App State for two years. He played professionally for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers.
While coaching at App State, he was the director of recruiting relations in 2016. He was the senior defensive analyst in 2017 and was promoted to coaching outside linebackers in 2018-19.
