Christmas in July returned to the streets of downtown West Jefferson in 2022 after cancellations the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folks packed the downtown area to celebrate the triumphant return of one of the most popular festivals in North Carolina. The festival also moved vendors back to Jefferson Avenue, the main thoroughfare in the heart of West Jefferson. This was another highly popular decision that citizens and visitors had been hoping for ever since vendors were moved to the “back street” several years ago.

