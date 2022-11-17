Hidden Happiness Bee Farm has much to offer this holiday season, including their annual Christmas in Beeville attraction, as well as Christmas in the Gap.
Christmas in Beeville will return to the High Country as it traditionally does. The farm store will be lined with barrels of assorted candies, seasonal ornaments, and gift baskets. Maybe the most prized item in the store is the year-round non pasteurized honey that is sold.
The reason raw, unpasteurized honey has the most health benefits is because pasteurized honey is heated up, and kills the natural pollens that help relieve allergies, H.S. Greene, owner of the store said.
The store offers a place to stock up on holiday gifts as well as bee keeping supplies. Locally made chocolates, lotions, soaps, pottery, and hand turned wood crafting is available year round as well.
Christmas in Beeville will feature an illuminated miniature town display, and a live beehive. The Beehive will be enclosed in glass for consumers to see the live process of making the honey.
Christmas in the Gap will be hosted by Hidden Happiness Bee Farm. The event will Dec. 10th at the farm, where artisans will sell handmade goods. Roughly 30 vendors will be available to shop from. Santa Clause will make a special appearance to take pictures with visiting families.
Hidden Happiness Bee Farm is located right off of U.S 421, mid way between Wilkesboro and Boone. The Deep Gap location is conveniently located to act as a visitor center, to greet travelers headed to West Jefferson or Blowing Rock.
Coffee and Honey samples are complimentary, and drinks and snacks are also available in the store. Store Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday the store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Buses and S.U.V.s are welcome, as there is plenty of space to park and maneuver.
