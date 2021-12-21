When taking a trip into the mountains of North Carolina, it isn’t hard to miss the hills of green that grace country ground. The High Country is no stranger to the vast land that is inhabited by rows upon rows of Fraser firs, and tree farming has continued to thrive it its industry.
Contributing upwards of $85 million to the economy of Ashe County alone, Christmas tree farmers across Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties work diligently throughout the year to produce some of the finest Fraser firs in the nation, even getting the opportunity at the National Christmas Tree Association’s title of Grand Champion, leading a homegrown tree straight to the Blue Room of the nation’s most famous residence, the White House.
In September 2018, the White House visited Avery County, selecting a Fraser fir to display in the nation’s capital from Larry Smith’s Mountain Top Fraser Fir Farm in Newland.
In Oct. 2021, Peak Farms in Ashe County was gifted with the opportunity to send one of their 19-foot, 30-year-old trees to the White House. This will be the third time growers Rusty and Beau Estes have sent a tree to the First Lady.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” said Rusty Estes. “Right now, we have about 400,000 trees on our land and are hoping to grow more in the future.”
According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, the state is home to about 1,300 Fraser fir growers across 40,000 acres, and it is reported that 98 percent of these trees are of the Fraser fir species, endemic to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southern Appalachia. The tree was named after John Fraser, a botanist from Scotland who explored the High Country in the late 1700s.
Fraser firs can reach a maximum height of 80 feet if left to grow, but on average it takes between seven and 10 years for a tree to hit the ideal Christmas tree height of six-to-seven feet, stretching as long as 12 to 15 years depending on growing conditions, according to the NCCTA.
NC Cooperative ExtensionDirector for Ashe County Travis Birdsell said North Carolina has continued to overachieve in the tree business, Ashe County being one of the many attractions for locals and tourists.
“At any given moment, Ashe County could be the largest Christmas tree producing county in the entire country, with over 24 million trees in production,” said Birdsell. “Our collaborative partnerships allow farmers resources to support the largest economic commodity in Ashe County. This is our community and this is indeed the coolest corner of North Carolina.”
Peak Farms is only one of the many tree farms in the High Country, standing alongside an array of others across the area such as Frosty’s Choose n’ Cut, Clawson’s Christmas Tree Farm, Shady Rest Tree Farm and more. To see a full list of North Carolina Tree Farms, visit https://ncchristmastrees.com/business-type/choose-cut-farms/.
