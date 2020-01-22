For the first time, Mystery Hill will be taking part in Blowing Rock’s WinterFest with several events over the course Jan. 23-26.
“We are so excited to be an active part of WinterFest this year. Mystery Hill not only one of our High Country's oldest year round attractions, we are evolving to offer events and become a well known place for local families to come have fun on a regular basis,” said Barbara Armstrong, community outreach director with Mystery Hill. “
From 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, Front Porch Eats at Mystery Hill will be offering a WinterBeast monster dessert for $15.99.
“This unique sundae features your choice of two freshly made waffles or two doughnuts with banana, four scoops of the ice cream of your choice, syrup, shaved chocolate, whip cream topped with your favorite winter sprinkles including peppermint, or sugar snowflakes, topped with a large winter snowflake,” Mystery Hill states on its website. “The perfect family dessert or Instagrammable moment.”
Front Porch Eats features pastries by Hole Lotta Donuts, originally out of West Jefferson, and Hatchet Coffee of Boone.
On Tomahawk Hill, the inaugural WinterHawk tournament will take place daily from Jan. 23-25, with the championships held the evening of Jan. 25.
Competitions are split up between adults (ages 15 and up) and juniors (ages 5-14). Juniors start with practice throws from 3:15-3:30 p.m. and the competition starting at 3:30 each day. Adults practice from 4:15-4:30 p.m. and the competition runs from 4:30-5:30 p.m. each day. A $10 entry fee gives competitors four throws, with the best three counting toward their score. Daily first and second place winners advance to Saturday evening’s championship.
The WinterHawk championship will take place starting at 4:30 for the juniors and 5:30 for the adults, practice throws for 30 minutes beforehand. Entry fee is $50 unless you previously qualified in daily competitions.
During the festivities, Professor Finnegan’s Old Time Photos at Mystery Hill is offering a special Blowing Rock WinterFest souvenir photo. The special price of $12 price for an 8×10 photo with a wintry banner and WinterFest logo can be done in costume or dressed up as you are.
At 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the WinterDuck Derby takes place through the underpass at neighboring Sterling Park. This free event will feature rubber ducks floating in the Middle Fork New River. While walking on the Middle Fork Greenway, entrants can watch if their duck waddles its way to a first-place finish and earn a prize. S’mores and hot chocolate will be served to all participants.
“We’re looking forward to this year being more event-oriented than just being an attraction,” Armstrong said.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 24-26, will feature events for kids such as snowball fights at 2 p.m., pin the nose on the snowman at 3 p.m., as well as WinterFest Crafts, coloring tables and more.
Also enjoy beer on Tomahawk Hill courtesy of Appalachian Mountain Brewery on Friday and Saturday evening from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Mystery Hill at (828) 264-2792 or visit mysteryhill.com/chill-at-the-hill/.
