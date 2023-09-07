CBA band photo table.jpg

The members of the Charlotte Bluegrass All-Stars.

 Photo submitted

A new music, food and beer venue is now open in Boone, and it is located at a place that has been in operation in the High Country for the last 20 years or so. What was once the original Coyote Kitchen has now been bought, remodeled and rebranded by the folks at the Lost Province Brewing Company.

Lost Province Brewing Company has proven to be a hometown success in Boone after its original location opened on Depot Street in 2014. Since then, after establishing themselves as a place for quality craft beers, food and live music, they have opened both the Hardin Creek Taproom on the east side of town and now, they have breathed new life into the Coyote Kitchen.

Charlotte Bluegrass AllStars playing with former Doc Watson collaborator Jack Lawrence.png

Charlotte Bluegrass AllStars playing with former Doc Watson collaborator Jack Lawrence.
Charlotte Bluegrass at a performance

This Friday evening, Sept. 8, the Charlotte Bluegrass All-Stars will perform at the Lost Cantina at Coyote Kitchen stage from 6 until 9 p.m.
  

