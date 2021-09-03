Local chambers of commerce serve as hubs for information and aid to the High Country’s business communities, providing support to businesses of all sizes. Thriving business communities are important for local economies to flourish for both local community members and area visitors.
The High Country is home to a network of six chambers of commerce, each providing resources for the businesses and economy in their area.
Ashe County
Chamber of
Commerce
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce operates the Ashe County Visitors Center, located at 01 North Jefferson Ave., West Jefferson. The Ashe Chamber serves its membership with a variety of action-oriented services and programs. The chamber stated that it promotes economic opportunity while serving as an information resource for its members and the region.
The Ashe County Chamber stated that Ashe County is the perfect place to live in, visit, shop and dine. The chamber provides information on upcoming events, accommodations, shopping and attractions in the area.
The Executive Director of Ashe County Chamber of Commerce is Kitty Honeycutt. For more information, call (336) 846-9550 or visit ashechamber.com.
Avery County
Chamber of
Commerce
The Avery County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is open five days a week staffed with knowledgeable and friendly employees available to answer questions. The Avery County Chamber of Commerce shares all relevant member information with those seeking business services, as well as works closely with the North Carolina State Visitor Centers, the chamber stated.
The center offers useful information on local lodging, dining, attractions and other businesses located in Avery County. The chamber also hosts annual events such as the Fine Art & Master Crafts Festivals and the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival.
The Executive Director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce is Anne Winkleman. Visit the Avery County Chamber of Commerce at 4501 Tynecastle Highway, Unit 2, in Banner Elk. For more information, call (828) 898-5605 or visit averycounty.com.
Banner Elk
Chamber of
Commerce
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is not only an organization that promotes the local businesses that make up its membership, but also acts as a de facto visitor center for local residents and tourists alike, according to Jo-Ann McMurray, president of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce.
“Located in the heart of Banner Elk, at the one traffic light in town, our volunteers staff our office to provide information about businesses, accommodations and events that are happening not just in Banner Elk, but in the local High Country as a whole,” McMurray said.
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce also promotes the town and its business members through a weekly Thursday night Summer Concert Series each year along with the town of Banner Elk, held in Tate Evans Park. The chamber also organizes the Annual Fourth of July Parade, Christmas Parade, Easter Egg Hunt and other community activities throughout the year. The chamber’s newsletter and website keep the pubic and our members informed and up to date on the events, activities and promotions of its membership.
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is open Monday-Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours are subject to change based upon volunteer availability.
For more information, stop in at the chamber at 100 West Main St. in Banner Elk, call (828) 898-8395 or visit www.bannerelk.org.
Beech Mountain
Chamber of Commerce
The Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce stated that it is dedicated to providing information and fun adventures to the visitors and residents of Beech Mountain. The organization does so through events, festivals and special gatherings.
Beech Mountain can help patrons with information about local restaurants, lodging options — including quaint inns and private rental homes, shopping and the best places for activities such as swimming, golf or tennis.
Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce is overseen by President Lesley Johnson. Stop by the Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce at 403-A Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain. For more information, call (828) 387-9283 or visit www.beechmountainchamber.com.
Blowing Rock
Chamber of Commerce
Located in the center of downtown Blowing Rock, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has been the lead organization in the community serving the residents and businesses alike since 1927, said Blowing Rock Chamber presiden and CEO Charles Hardin.
The chamber operates Blowing Rock’s Visitor Center providing information and resources to visitors and local residents. Many of the residents are seasonal and host large family groups throughout the season. Hardin said this makes the Blowing Rock Chamber a go-to location for information on local activities.
Being located in a tourism driven environment such as Blowing Rock, the Blowing Rock Chamber produces many programs geared toward that economy. These include Blowing Rock WinterFest held in January, Art in the Park held on Saturdays from May through October, Concert in the Park series held six Sundays in the gazebo in Memorial Park and Symphony by the Lake.
“The chamber has invested in these events to ensure that they maintain the highest community standards,” Hardin said. “All of these events are designed to bring visitors to Blowing Rock and give locals and visitors entertainment while providing economic growth for our seasonal economy.”
The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is located at 132 Park Ave., Blowing Rock. For more information, visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com or call (828) 295-785.
Boone Area
Chamber of Commerce
Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson said the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce provides resources to visitors and local residents alike.
“We are very involved in relocation efforts, and work with some of our community’s larger employers to provide information on housing, insurance and other local services to new hires that need assistance in making these important local connections,” Jackson said. “We provide a great deal of business-to-business connection points for our local community as well. When members can support members through services and other transactions, it keeps money moving through our economy, thus our local businesses remain strong.”
Jackson added that chambers of commerce are a bit like snowflakes in that each one is unique. The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce’s role has evolved over the years to be concentrated more on advocacy for the local business community.
“We aim to connect our community with members that can provide expertise in a given situation,” Jackson said. “We also help connect our business community to governmental resources, and sometimes advocate for them to elected leaders and policy makers throughout the local, state and federal governments.”
In addition to advocacy work, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce offers continuing education and leadership development opportunities through its Watauga Leadership Institute, and we work with members to provide other types of educational/informational programs throughout the year.
“Mainly, we try to listen to what our members need and provide solutions the best way possible,” Jackson said.
The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 870 W. King St., Suite A, Boone.
For more information, visit www.boonechamber.com or call (828) 264-2225.
