Watauga Carry out Sushi.jpg

A chef prepares a sushi roll during a past event.

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus Culinary Arts program will once again offer their popular “Carry Out Cuisine” events during the fall semester to the general public and will also host “Chef’s Table” Dining Experiences during each event.

The menus will be a celebration of various global cuisines with each menu centered around global destinations with signature flavors and dishes from around the world.

  

