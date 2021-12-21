Up for some adventure this winter? Caving is a lot like hiking in many caves in the High Country, only visitors are among the stalactites and stalagmites of the underground world.
Up above, the Earth’s surface temperatures may be getting a bit frigid, but just below, in the caves and caverns of the High Country, cavers can escape from the blustery winds and dropping temperatures in the surprisingly mild temperatures of the caves.
Caves and caverns
Linville Caverns
Linville Caverns, located off U.S. 221 North, offers a unique experience for people of all ages and skill sets.
This cavern is easily navigable and is headed by tour guide that will walk you through the expansive and tight spaces that the cavern holds.
Visitors will surely be amazed by the underground trout swimming through a stream accessible from a small opening in the cave.
Linville Caverns has been offering tours to visitors since 1937 and now has upgraded pathways and lighting to ensure the safety of those visiting.
Visit its website for more information at www.linvillecaverns.com/.
Wahoo’s
Adventures
Caving trips with Wahoo’s Adventures start in Boone and travel to Johnson City, Tenn., to enter the Earth through their cave excursions.
According to their website, the Wahoo’s Adventures cave is the largest in Tennessee and has been privately owned since the Civil War.
Expert guides lead expeditions through the underground cave, while teaching cavers about the stalactite and stalagmite formations throughout.
Wahoo’s main office is located at 3385 South U.S. 321 in Boone. For more information and maps to locations, visit their website at http://wahoosadventures.com/wahoos/cave-exploration.php.
Worley’s Cave
Worley’s Cave excursions are headed up by River and Earth Adventures Inc. with no sidewalks or electricity for an authentic caving experience.
This excursion is not for visitors looking for an easy or quick caving experience, as excursion cavers will crawl through tunnels through tight spaces into open cavernous areas. The experience can be anywhere from two to four hours.
River and Earth Adventures’ website describes the physical fitness needed for these expeditions as being similar to pulling yourself onto a kitchen counter. Visitors should also wear footwear that can withstand shallow water.
The excursions begin at 187 Patterson Lane in Elizabethton, Tenn.
For more information about pricing and preparing for your adventure, visit their website at www.raftcavehike.com/caving/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.