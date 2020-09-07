Camping with man’s best friend can be a rewarding experience for the prepared camper who knows how to care for their four-legged companion outdoors.
Canine camping experiences vary based on a number of factors, including the dog’s breed and size, and its age.
While canines are happy to be wherever their owner is, there are a number of things that dog owners can do to improve dogs’ adventures in Mother Nature, including packing a dog First Aid kit that contains bandages, allergy treatment and wound care. In the High Country, doggie First Aid kits can be bought at a number of retail locations and supplies for one can be gathered from stores such as Pet Supplies Plus and the Pet Place, both of which are in Boone.
As many campgrounds in the High Country are pet-friendly, doggie bags should be kept on-hand as a courtesy to others and to keep your pet safe. Keeping your pet leashed and carrying a collapsible food and water bowl is also a good idea. Knowing your pets needs are key.
Dogs of any age or breed can accompany their humans on any camping trip as long as their needs are met, such as keeping an older dog in a temperature controlled environment, making sure there’s plenty of water around for swimming and drinking, and packing plenty of your dog’s preferred food.
Some campgrounds may have breed restrictions, but there is a place for everyone in the High Country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.